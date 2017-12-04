New police chief for Stafford and Stone

Chief Inspector Gemma Ward has taken up her new role as leader of the local policing team for Stafford and Stone with Staffordshire Police.

The 36-year-old has served with Staffordshire Police since 2006 and will be heading up local policing for the county town and surrounding areas in her new posting.

Gemma said: "It is my privilege to lead local policing services for the communities of Stafford, Stone and the surrounding areas and I'm delighted that Inspector Mark Joynson will continue as my deputy after making great progress as interim commander.

"I am focused on making the Stafford policing area a safe, enjoyable place to live, where individuals, families and businesses can thrive.

"As commander, I want to build a richer picture of our varied and vibrant communities – to understand what really matters and makes a difference to you, so that we can deliver the best possible service.

"Prevention of crime and harm is very important to me, and something that I believe in investing in – utilising a wide range of tactics, resources and problem solving tools for early intervention and by working together with a wide range of partners.

"I would like to reassure the public that we will continue to come down hard on those who cause harm in our communities and target individuals or groups who negatively impact upon the lives of others."