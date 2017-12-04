Break out of TB at HMP Oakwood

HMP Oakwood has had a break out of the illness which spreads through people inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person.

It mainly affects the lungs, but it can affect any part of the body, including the stomach, bones and nervous system.

G4S, the security firm which runs the prison category c male prison which has more than 1,600 inmates, confirmed that the bacterial infection broke out at the prison on... with one being diagnosed.

The inmate was immediately removed from the prison and taken to hospital for treatment.

Now, staff at the prison are working out who the inmate has been in close contact with.

Once they have established that, they say they will screen the relevant inmates for the condition.

G4S confirmed it is working with Public Health England (PHE) and care provider Care UK to identify and treat those affected.

It said it would like to reassure inmates and their families that the infection will be contained.

Symptoms of TB, according to the NHS Choices website are: "a persistent cough that lasts more than three weeks and usually brings up phlegm, which may be bloody, weight loss, night sweats, a high temperature, tiredness and fatigue, loss of appetite and swellings in the neck."

There are two types of the illness, a latent type which remains in the system until the immune system becomes weaker or an active type which is contagious and shows symptoms straight away.

Tests to find out if someone has the illness include a chest X-ray, blood tests, and a skin test.

National advice on how to tackle the condition states: "always cover your mouth when coughing, sneezing or laughing. Carefully dispose of any used tissues in a sealed plastic bag. Open windows when possible to ensure a good supply of fresh air in the areas where you spend time abd avoid sleeping in the same room as other people."

Deputy director for HMP Oakwood, Sean Oliver, said: “We have identified one case of tuberculosis and the prisoner affected has received treatment at hospital and since returned to prison.

“The health of our team and the prisoners in our custody is our priority and alongside our healthcare provider, Care UK, we are liaising with Public Health England and screening those who may have been in close contact with the person affected.”

The news comes as last year, prisoners were taken to hospital after falling ill after taking so-called 'legal highs' while serving time at the prison.

Earlier this year, a report by the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) stated the prison had an 'ongoing issue' with drones flying in mobile phones and drugs to inmates.

The Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the incident as the prison is run by G4S.