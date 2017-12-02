Simon Johnson murder trial told teenager wanted 'respect' during burglary

The boy, who is now 17, and two other youths had just stolen cannabis from the home of 41-year-old Simon Johnson in Cradley Road, Netherton during the early hours of August 11 last year, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

The trio allegedly saw 19-year-old Damilola Johnson – no relation to the deceased – outside the address in Sidaway Road, Old Hill to which they were returning with the haul.

The other two were about to cut up the cannabis and did not want to take the new arrival, known as TJ, it was said.

The defendant explained: "I said I would take him. I wanted to make myself feel good, feel big. TJ is a lot older than me. I thought if I took him there, did him a favour, I would be respected."

The court has heard how the pair got into the Cradley Road house and filled bin bags with cannabis stolen from the drug farm. Then they opened the door to another room and found Simon Johnson asleep. The youth admitted taking credit cards from a wallet lying on the floor before his alleged accomplice bumped into the bed as they left, waking the man up.

The defendant continued: "I got scared and ran down the stairs." He allegedly heard the sound of a struggle and his accomplice calling his name as he fled but maintained: "I didn't react. I just wanted to get out. I was shook up.

"It was no longer a burglary because he had woken up. I climbed out of the window as quick as I could. When TJ caught up with me he had quite a lot of blood on his coat and trainers."

He insisted: "I wasn't there when Simon was stabbed."

Damilola Johnson, from no fixed address, denies being at the address.

The victim was stabbed four times, with one of the blows almost severing his aorta, and died on the landing outside his bedroom. The body was found hours later by a colleague due to drive the window fitter to work.

CCTV showed the younger defendant and another person, whom he maintained was his co accused, walking together after the murder had taken place.

Mr Benjamin Aina, QC, defending the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, asked why he stayed with the person who had allegedly confessed to stabbing the victim. The defendant answered: "Because I had nowhere to go."

He and Damilola Johnson deny murder and the case continues.