GP assaulted patient as husband waited outside Dudley surgery, court hears

Dr Jaswant Rathore allegedly attacked the woman as she lay in pain on an examination table at his Dudley medical practice.

She was left feeling 'embarrassed' after the GP assaulted her during the physiotherapy appointment, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Giving evidence in Rathore's trial on Friday, the woman said: "I felt very, very uncomfortable. I didn't know where to put my face.

"I tensed up and froze, and felt very embarrassed. I knew something wasn't right."

Rathore, of Ploughmans Walk, Wall Heath, denies 18 counts of sexual assault between November 28, 2008, and March 26, 2015.

Prosecutors allege the 60-year-old attacked eight female patients, who cannot be named for legal reasons, while he was at the helm of the medical practice.

Sitting in full view of the defendant, the woman confirmed she did not know any of the patients who had also alleged Rathore sexually assaulted them.

She told jurors she accepted an offer of an appointment with Rathore after her usual physiotherapist was unavailable.

The woman - who suffers with back and neck pain caused by condition spondylosis - said the defendant remained silent as she walked into the consultation.

She told the court: "Nothing was said during the whole session, nothing. That's what I found strange."

Rathore then began delivering physiotherapy but went on to sexually assault her during the 20-minute appointment, the court was told.

She claimed Rathore 'suddenly' stopped and told her to book her next appointment, leaving her in 'shock' as she left the room and met her husband outside.

Prosecutor Ms Ms Heidi Kubik asked the witness: "Did you feel able to say anything to Dr Rathore?"

The woman replied: "No."

During cross-examination, defence barrister Mr Alan Jenkins put it to the woman that she returned to see Rathore at the surgery following the alleged assault.

The woman said: "I did not go to see him again after that."

Rathore told police touching of the women was 'medically appropriate' and he had acted professionally during appointments with patients, jurors heard during the trial.

The case continues.