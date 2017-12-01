We're coming for you: Police release new images of Villa Blues violence suspects

Police have already released 10 images, among which three people have been identified. They plan to release 74 images in total.

Anyone who recognises any of the faces in this latest batch is urged to contact officers as soon as possible.

Detectives investigating the disorder on October 29 have seized CCTV and camera footage and are working hard to identify those involved.

Superintendent Nick Rowe, head of the Football Unit, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone who witnessed this disorder, or anyone who can identify those involved, to contact us immediately with information.

“Families attend these football games, some with young children who do not want their kids seeing this kind of behaviour. Those involved may think this has been forgotten and we have moved on, they could not be more wrong. We have a team working on identifying those involved. This is the first wave of the investigation and there will be more people identified in the next few months.

“We would like to praise those fans that did behave and reassure them that action will be taken against those who were involved in the disorder that they will be actively pursued and where appropriate will be prosecuted and banning orders considered.

“If anyone does recognise themselves get in contact now as we will be out looking for them at the forthcoming matches or they will get a knock on the door from us when they least expect it. The message is really clear, we are coming for you."

If you have any information which could help the investigation, please contact the football unit on 101 quoting the number on the photo.