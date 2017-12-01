Menu

Stranger danger alert after van follows school pupils in Penkridge

By Carl Jackson | South Staffordshire | Crime | Published:

School pupils were followed by a dark blue van on the way to school in Penkridge, prompting a warning for parents to be alert.

Penkridge Middle School

Two students reported similar incidents on Thursday morning on the way to Penkridge Middle School.

One was reported on Littleton Crescent and another on Marsh Lane.

Staffordshire Police spokesman Richard Lakin said: "No attempt was made to approach or speak to either pupil. Inquiries are ongoing and we have attended the school and offered safety advice to parents and staff.

"Anyone who witnesses a suspicious incident or has information should contact Staffordshire Police on 101 referring to log 166 of November 30."

Children have been warned not to walk to and from school on their own. Parents received a school text alert which said: "Following reports of a man behaving suspiciously around Penkridge, please encourage your children to walk home in friendship groups as a precaution."

