HMP Hewell - Drugs, booze, weapons and phones seized in prison raid

The major tactical operation involved prison officers from around the country and targeted illegal contraband in HMP Hewell.

In a pre-planned operation, specialist search teams and dogs swooped on the 1,200 inmate jail, which holds category B-D prisoners and also has an open section.

They recovered 323 items, including 79 mobile phones, 29 improvised weapons, over 50 litres of alcohol, and a large quantity of drugs.

The operation was part of a new Government strategy to tackle 'the most pressing threats' to security in prisons.

Prisons Minister Sam Gyimah said: "I am determined to stem the flow of drugs into our prisons. This operation highlights the value of intelligence-led and multi-agency operations.

“This shows the determination of prison staff to disrupt this behaviour, while sending a clear message that we will not tolerate this kind of activity.

"Those who peddle drugs in an attempt to thwart reform should face the full force of the law, which means a police investigation and extra time behind bars.

“I want to pay tribute to the prison staff for their efforts and dedication to preventing contraband from getting into their prisons, which we know as a detrimental impact on stability and progress.”

Advertising

Governor Gareth Sands said: “Improving safety and security at HMP Hewell is my main priority.

“This operation had been in the making for a number of months, and I am pleased to see such positive results. I am grateful for the hard work of all those involved.

“There have been good levels of order and control following the operation as we continue to drive performance improvement in a number of areas across the prison."

HMP Hewell, in Redditch, was criticised in a report earlier this year for having levels of violence that were 'far too high'.

Advertising

Inspectors from HM Inspectorate of Prisons found overcrowded and dirty cells, broken toilets, and said drug availability was 'high'.

The Government has brought in new measures to curb drug abuse in England's prisons, which campaigners say is rife.

They include a new drug testing programme, training more than 300 specialist drug dogs, and upgrades to CCTV cameras across.

Officers have been equipped with body worn cameras and hand-held and portable mobile phone detectors to help clamp down on drug-dealing behind bars.

Meanwhile, £2m has been spent on mobile phone detection equipment.