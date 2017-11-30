'We want them brought to justice' - Family appeal as CCTV released of fatal hit-and-run crash

Krishna Devi Droch was hit as she crossed Rookery Road near its junction with Albert Road, in Handsworth, Birmingham, earlier this month.

Three weeks after the fatal crash her family have agreed to release footage showing the moment she lost her life in a bid to find those responsible.

The CCTV shows the moment a Vauxhall Zafira, travelling on the wrong side of Rookery Road struck the 62-year-old as she crossed the road on her way to morning prayers.

Nothing could be done to save her and she died at the scene.

Warning: Distressing footage

Contains Distressing Images- Family plea to catch killer car driver

Her brother, Baldev Korotania, said: “Krishna was the foundation of our family, who was always there when we needed her.

"Her caring and compassionate nature will forever be missed by us.

"The grandchildren she has left behind are still waiting for her to come home.

"Although nothing can replace what we have lost, her love and care will remain in our hearts forever.

“The individuals responsible are still out there and the only closure for our family throughout this difficult period, is for them to be brought to justice.”

Krishna with her family celebrating her 60th birthday

Police said in the moments before the Zafira had gone through a red traffic light over Soho Road, closely followed by a light green Corsa and a silver/grey Ford Mondeo.

The Zafira registration number was EY06 TCU and the other two cars were on false plates according to West Midlands Police.

All three vehicles were found abandoned within 24 hours of the crash around 11am on November 9 – the Zafira having been burnt out on Romulus Close less than two miles away.

Forensic examinations continue to help identify the occupants of all three vehicles.

Krishna's son, brother and sister appeal to media

Four people have been arrested as part of the on-going investigation – three arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released pending further inquiries.

A man was charged with perverting the course of justice and will appear before the city's crown court in December.

DS Paul Hughes with the Zafira registration plate

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the force’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This tragic event has brought devastation and loss to a whole family and a larger community who knew and loved Krishna.

“We know that there were many people on Rookery Road that day, and there will be people we have not spoken to. I would appeal directly to them to come forward.

"The information you have may seem insignificant to you, but may be the piece of the puzzle we need to identify the occupants of the cars.

“I would urge those responsible to give themselves up before we come knocking at their door.”

The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.