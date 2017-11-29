Sixteen-year-old blames co-accused for Netherton murder

He claimed during an interview read to Wolverhampton Crown Court: "I said to him 'did you stab him?' and he said 'yeah.'"

Father of two Simon Johnson, 41, was targeted six days after he showed an 18-year-old a cannabis farm being cultivated at the Cradley Road, Netherton, address where the window fitter lived alone after the break up of his marriage.

The teenager told friends, triggering a series of thefts of plants from the drug farm by several groups of young people after Mr Johnson - not related to the accused - went to bed during a visit from the first of these on August 10.

One of them later met the 16-year-old defendant and told him where the cannabis came from but allegedly did not say the house was occupied. The pair returned to the address with another youth. All three stole drug plants and were later seen by Damilola Johnson who allegedly said he wanted some for himself.

It was claimed the 16-year-old took him to the address which both allegedly entered though an open window at around 5.30am on August 11.

He later told police: "It was just me and TJ (Damilola Johnson's nickname). We went straight to the grow. He got his knife out and cut the plants."

The youth's statement continued: "There was supposed to be £20,000 hidden in the house and TJ got greedy and said: 'I want to find the 20 grand.' He opened the door and saw Simon. I said: 'Let's go but TJ said: 'Chill. Let's see if I can find this.' TJ started messing in a wardrobe and dropped a suitcase." He said he saw bank cards on the floor and put them in his pocket.

The youth, who cannot be named, continued: "I was saying 'come on.' He said: 'I'm coming' and accidentally kicked the bed. Simon opened his eyes, saw TJ and jumped at him. I ran downstairs and heard TJ shouting for me. I didn't even look back."

He said his co accused left the house around 25 seconds after him with two bags of cannabis on his back. Damilola Johnson allegedly had blood on his clothes and trainers.

The 16-year-old maintained he asked what had happened and was told: 'I stabbed him.' He went on: "I said: 'Is he dead?' He said: 'I don't know.'

"TJ said they ended up fighting and as he tried to get away he (the victim) reached for a machete and swung it at him and he had to stab him. He was literally covered in blood. He looked shocked. I said: 'did you actually stab him.' He said: 'Yeah.'

Damilola Johnson, of no fixed address, denies being at the house. Both defendants plead not guilty to murder and the trial continues.