Menu

Advertising

Man denies attempted murder after woman was stabbed in Lye

By Carl Jackson | Dudley | Crime | Published:

A man has denied trying to kill a woman who was stabbed multiple times in Lye.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Gheorghe Mihai, aged 37, from Park Street, Lye, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident on Monday, August 7, which took place at a flat above shops on High Street.

He also faces further counts of possessing an offensive weapon; a kitchen knife, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to another man.

Mihai, who is Romanian, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court this morning where via an interpreter he pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The case was adjourned for a trial which is scheduled to start on January 29.

Crime News Dudley Local Hubs
Carl Jackson

By Carl Jackson
Reporter - @cjackson_star

Senior reporter for Staffordshire and Walsall.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News