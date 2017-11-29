Man denies attempted murder after woman was stabbed in Lye

Gheorghe Mihai, aged 37, from Park Street, Lye, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident on Monday, August 7, which took place at a flat above shops on High Street.

He also faces further counts of possessing an offensive weapon; a kitchen knife, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to another man.

Mihai, who is Romanian, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court this morning where via an interpreter he pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The case was adjourned for a trial which is scheduled to start on January 29.