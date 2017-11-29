Menu

Man arrested in Birmingham during latest terrorism raids by police

By Andrew Turton | Birmingham | Crime | Published:

A man has been arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of being involved in terrorism in the latest raids by police.

Police say the man, aged 21, was arrested at an address in the south of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

A second man, 20, was arrested in London during the same operation.

The Metropolitan Police said the pair are being held 'on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorism'.

They are now in custody at a police station in the capital.

Searches at addresses in both cities are ongoing, police said.

