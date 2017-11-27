Three Bilston men who attacked van and driver spared jail

Glyn Smith, his son of the same name and David Davies leapt from their vehicle armed with baseball bats and an iron bar after spotting Tony Millward parked in his van in Peach Road, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

They rained blows down on the £17,500 Vauxhall Vivaro smashing windows and battering the body work, explained Mr Simon Rippon, prosecuting.

Mr Millward said he also suffered multiple fractures to the nose after being struck in the face through one of the broken widows with a baseball bat, the court was told.

He was checking e-mails in his parked van when he saw the trio at 7.30am on May 15. Mr Rippon continued: "He suddenly recognised the white van driving towards him which stopped a few feet away."

He was 'terrified' when he realised they were armed and later told police: "They struck the driver's window with a metal bar. I was covered in glass."

Mr Millward said the attack continued for around 40 seconds during which he was hit on the left side of the face. He recalled: "I felt a huge thud as it connected." He allegedly heard one of the attackers say 'this is a cracking idea,' before they drove away.

The Vivaro was an insurance write off and he was taken to hospital for treatment to his facial injuries.

Glyn Smith senior, aged 46, confessed that he had wanted to teach the victim a lesson and scare him by 'popping' the windows. He continued: "I popped the window and then lost it."

Advertising

He admitted striking the van several times but said he did not remember striking the victim who accused him of delivering the blow while 35-year-old Davies declared that he 'hated' Mr Millward, the court was told.

Mr Lewis Perry, defending the older Smith said: "Money was owed and unfortunately they took the law into their own hands rather than going through the proper channels."

Smith senior, his 21-year-old son and Davies, all from Moseley Road, Bilston, each admitted criminal damage. The older Smith and Davies also pleaded guilty to affray.

The former was given a one year jail term suspended for 18 months with 150 hours unpaid work, a three month night time curfew with £1,250 compensation and £535 costs.

His son and Davies each received four month prison sentences suspended for 18 months, unpaid work, curfew, £1200 compensation and £535 costs.

Recorder Jason Macadam told them: "You are hard working, self employed and no doubt pay your way. This commercial dispute got completely out of hand and became an appalling public spectacle."