Police end eight-hour siege after 'suspected knifeman held woman captive' in Birmingham home

Lines of police vans and patrol cars were outside the home in Weoley Castle in the early hours as police worked to end the siege.

Police had initially been called to Marston Road at around 12.30am on Monday following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Specially trained negotiators were sent to the scene and an area around the property was cordoned off.

Officers managed to get inside the house at around 8.35am to bring the siege to an end.

A man, aged 23, was treated for self-inflicted injuries that are not thought to be serious.

He has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment.

West Midlands Police spokesman Mike Woods said: "The woman was unharmed but was checked over by paramedics as a precaution.

"Officers are visiting residents this morning to offer reassurance."