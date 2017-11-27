Cyclist killed in Darlaston collision is named as Nicholas Harrison

The victim, from Walsall, was knocked from his bike on Midland Road, Darlaston, at 3.20am last Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours while West Midlands Police investigated the incident.

Kade Scrivens, aged 24, of Booth Street, Handsworth, later handed himself into a police station and was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Saturday where he was remanded into custody and is set to appear again before a court in January.