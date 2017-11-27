Menu

Advertising

Cyclist killed in Darlaston collision is named as Nicholas Harrison

By Carl Jackson | Walsall | Crime | Published:

A cyclist who was killed in a suspected hit and run has been named as 59-year-old man Nicholas Harrison.

The scene on Midland Road after the incident.

The victim, from Walsall, was knocked from his bike on Midland Road, Darlaston, at 3.20am last Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours while West Midlands Police investigated the incident.

Kade Scrivens, aged 24, of Booth Street, Handsworth, later handed himself into a police station and was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Saturday where he was remanded into custody and is set to appear again before a court in January.

Crime News Walsall Local Hubs Darlaston
Carl Jackson

By Carl Jackson
Reporter - @cjackson_star

Senior reporter for Staffordshire and Walsall.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News