Man fighting for life and second victim injured after gun drama in Stourbridge
A man is critically ill and another suffered a gunshot wound after violence flared in Stourbridge.
Police cordoned off part of Vauxhall Road, close to the town's bus station, following the gun drama.
Three men and a woman were arrested as investigations continue today.
Officers are believed to have been called to a flat above the Station Grill restaurant at around 1.30am on Saturday.
A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and is in a critical condition.
Police said a 39-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.
He remains in a stable condition in hospital.
Three men aged 40, 28 and 21 and a 22-year-old woman were held by police on suspicion of wounding.
They remain in custody.
A worker at Station Grill, who did not wish to be named, said: “We were closed at the time. It happened in the flat upstairs not actually in here [the restaurant] but none of us were here.
“I just know there was some kind of incident but I don’t know exactly what happened.
“The police are still here carrying out their investigation.”
While a local resident, who also asked not to be identified, said: “I heard the police helicopter probably around 4.30am. I never came out. It’s getting worse around here.”
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting log 183 25/11 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
