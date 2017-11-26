Menu

Man fighting for life and second victim injured after gun drama in Stourbridge

By John Scott | Stourbridge | Crime | Published:

A man is critically ill and another suffered a gunshot wound after violence flared in Stourbridge.

Police at the scene close to Station Grill restaurant in Vauxhall Road, Stourbridge

Police cordoned off part of Vauxhall Road, close to the town's bus station, following the gun drama.

Three men and a woman were arrested as investigations continue today.

Officers are believed to have been called to a flat above the Station Grill restaurant at around 1.30am on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and is in a critical condition.

Police said a 39-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Three men aged 40, 28 and 21 and a 22-year-old woman were held by police on suspicion of wounding.

They remain in custody.

A worker at Station Grill, who did not wish to be named, said: “We were closed at the time. It happened in the flat upstairs not actually in here [the restaurant] but none of us were here.

“I just know there was some kind of incident but I don’t know exactly what happened.

“The police are still here carrying out their investigation.”

While a local resident, who also asked not to be identified, said: “I heard the police helicopter probably around 4.30am. I never came out. It’s getting worse around here.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting log 183 25/11 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

