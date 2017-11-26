Menu

Man charged with causing death of cyclist killed in Darlaston crash

By Andrew Turton | Darlaston | Crime | Published:

A man has appeared in court charged over the death of a cyclist killed in a crash in Darlaston.

Police at the scene in Midland Road, Darlaston, after the fatal crash

The victim, a 59-year-old man who has yet to be formally named, was knocked from their bike by a car.

The crash happened in Midland Road at around 3.20am last Wednesday (22).

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

The road was closed off until later that day as investigations continued.

Kade Scrivens, aged 24, of Booth Street, Handsworth was charged on Saturday with causing death by dangerous driving after handing himself into a local police station.

He appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court on the same day where he was remanded into prison ahead of an upcoming appearance in January.

Digital Journalist

Digital journalist based at the Express & Star's head office in Wolverhampton. Interested in breaking news and social media. Get in touch on Twitter @aturton_star or andrew.turton@expressandstar.co.uk

