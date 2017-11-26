Man arrested after dog thrown to its death from balcony in Tividale

West Midlands Police and the RSPCA are investigating the death of the dog and a man has been arrested.

A police spokesman said: “Neighbourhood officers arrested a male today in connection with an incident in which a dog was thrown to its death from a flat balcony in Tividale.

"RSPCA enquiries led to the suspect and the investigation is ongoing at this time."

Further details of the incident and location were not available at this stage.