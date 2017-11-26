David Jamieson: More money on the way to boost police in West Midlands

Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said he had been told to expect ‘an improved settlement’ when the Home Office reveals its force budgets in December.

The government grant for West Midlands Police has been slashed by £145 million since 2010, while the number of police officers has been cut by more than 2,000 over the same period.

Following the Chancellor’s Budget last week Mr Jamieson hit out at the government for failing to boost police funding.

But following a meeting with Policing Minister Nick Hurd in the West Midlands, he said there had been ‘a welcome change of tone from the Home Office’.

He added: “Nick Hurd made it very clear to me that he wanted to improve the funding police forces like the West Midlands receive.

"He recognised the stress police forces are under and confirmed that he and the Home Secretary were keen to give police forces an improved settlement in December.

“This is very welcome news. The government now need to act on this welcome change of tone from the Home Office.

“It seems like the campaign I have spearheaded on police funding is beginning to reap results.

Advertising

“It was a disappointment not to hear good news at the budget, but the Minister’s warm words are strikingly different from anything I’ve heard from this government previously.

“I am now cautiously optimistic that we’ll get a better settlement when announced before Christmas.”

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson has warned that cuts over the last seven years has pushed the force towards breaking point.

Mr Hurd was visiting Birmingham to officially re-open the force’s refurbished Lloyd House headquarters.

Last week it was announced that the police and crime commissioner role will be axed and merged with the job of West Midlands Mayor by 2020.