Simon Johnson murder case: Workmate tells jury of finding friend's body

Max Richardson made the grim discovery when he arrived at the home of window fitter Simon Johnson to take him to their job at around 9am on August 11 last year.

He said in a statement read to the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court that he knocked the locked front door and phoned without response and noticed the living room window was wide open.

Blood was smeared around the window frame and what looked like the leaves of cannabis plants were scattered on the ground, explained Mr Richardson who thought his friend had been robbed and climbed over the fence into the back garden to investigate.

He continued: "I tried the rear kitchen door and it was unlocked and went inside shouting for Simon but heard nothing. Buits of cannabis leaves and debris was on the floor in the lounge and at the end of the hall.

"After I went two steps up the stairs I could see him at the top of the stairs. There was blood on him and smeared down the side walls. He was only wearing underpants and there were puncture wounds in his back. I knew he had gone because his hands were discoloured."

He called the police and moved his car to a side road because it was partially blocking the drive of a neighbouring property. After doing this he noticed several bank cards lying on the ground. They belonged to Mr Johnson and had allegedly been discarded by his killers.

The victim had discussed the cannabis farm that was to cost his life with Mr Richardson who said: "Simon showed me the plants. He said he wasn't responsible for the grow he just rented out the room. He said it helped to pay the bills."

Mr Johnson was a father of two who lived alone after separating from his wife in 2015. His brother-in-law Josh Denny who lived nearby and had visited him hours before the murder said: "He was in good spirits."

Whilst at the address there was a knock at the door, he said, and continued: "Simon went to see who it was and came back followed by three kids. He didn't introduce them. They were speaking to him about a lost mobile phone. Simon had had it pinched. They said they knew who had stolen it and had got a new one. He was very grateful."

These were Jack Griffin, Abbey Hughes and Clayton Pritchard, all aged 18. The court has heard that Griffin had stolen the phone after they met Mr Johnson in a pub six days earlier and were invited back to his home.

Their visit on the evening of August 11 was to start a string of cannabis thefts from the address while Mr Johnson slept that led to his murder, allegedly at the hands of 19-year-old Damilola Johnson - no relation and of no fixed address - and a 16-year-old youth who cannot be named. Both deny the claim and the trial continues.

Griffin, Hughes and Pritchard have all been sentenced for their offences but had nothing to do with the murder.