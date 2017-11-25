Woman suffers 'slash wounds' outside Jester bar

Two arrests have been made after West Midlands Police were called to the gay bar at Holloway Circus around 7am this morning.

A 41-year-old woman with slash injuries was taken to hospital but her condition is said to be stable.

Two men, aged 25 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently being quizzed by investigators.

A police cordon was put around the area blocking off the footpath to pedestrians.

Brum City WMP Tweeted: "Serious incident on Horse Fair which is closed to pedestrians at present traffic is flowing and alternative arrangements are in place."

Anyone with information should call the force on 101.