'It can kill and ruin lives' - Stark drink-drive warning after motorist jailed over Kyle Bullock death

Daniel Edge had been to a party with Kyle Bullock, aged 21, and 20-year-old Regan Robinson before tragedy struck late at night on April 9.

The 29-year-old was travelling at 'grossly excessive speed' in an uninsured MG ZR along Leamore Lane, Walsall, the court heard.

The car ploughed into the back of a G4S armoured truck which was slowing down to make a turn.

Flowers left at the scene in Leamore Lane

Edge, of Coltham Road, Willenhall, pleaded guilty to causing both death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was jailed for seven years and banned from driving for three years on release by Judge Simon Ward.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police’s Collision Investigation Unit, said the sentence should act as a 'stark reminder' of the dangers of drink driving.

“Edge took a risk that night by driving his car whilst under the influence of drink and will pay for that risk for the rest of his life," Det Sgt Hughes said.

Flowers left in tribute

“This is a terribly sad case that shows the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol, it can have catastrophic and life changing consequences.

“I know the prison sentence imposed on him will never fill the void left within the victim’s family and I extend my condolences to them.

“This case should act as a stark reminder of the dangers of drink driving - it can kill and ruin lives, including their own."