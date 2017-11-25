Gap-toothed distraction burglar swipes handbag in Walsall

The suspect, who was white, in his 60s, around 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a woollen hat, approached the home in Pelsall, Walsall, this morning, West Midlands Police said.

After talking his way in he swiped the bag containing cash and cards.

The victim only realised what had happened when he had left.

Police officers in Brownhills, circulated details of the incident via social media in an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

They Tweeted: "Distraction burglary taken place within the last hour in Norbury Rd, Pelsall.

"Description of male in his 60's with few teeth and wearing a woollen hat - do you recognise this description? If so please let us know asap. Thx."

A further post said: "A white male with very few teeth, wearing a woollen hat and around 5'6" tall purported to be undertaking work for a bordering residence to talk his way in to victims address.

"Stole a handbag containing cash and cards. Victim only realised after he had left - Despicable."