Disqualified Bilston driver 'pretended to be asleep after police chase'

Shane Howe abandoned the 'borrowed' car and ran home, hoping officers would believe he had not been behind the wheel during the pursuit.

But the 25-year-old later confessed to his offending and was jailed for 12 months for his dangerous driving spree around Wolverhampton.

Sentencing, Recorder Jason Macadam said a 'burglary kit' – including a balaclava, three mobiles and gloves – were discovered in the car.

He also handed Howe an 18-month driving ban and added: "That says to me that you are keeping company with others who are engaging in criminal conduct.

"It wasn't down to you that you did not kill somebody or cause somebody very serious injury at all. You were a danger to pedestrians and other road users.

"You drove in a disgraceful and extremely dangerous way. You are a disgrace to your family, you have not turned your back on crime."

Police recognised Howe when they spotted him driving a Vauxhall Vectra in Heath Town's Old Heath Road, prosecutor Miss Sati Ruck said.

Officers realised the front seat passenger was wanted on suspicion of robbery and decided to follow the pair in an unmarked vehicle at about 8.30pm.

Howe stopped in the middle of the road as a 'known drug dealer' approached the car and made 'some sort of exchange'.

Officers then called on their colleagues, who arrived in a marked police car and tried to 'block' Howe in the road on May 23.

But the defendant fled, mounting the pavement as he rushed off at 'excessive speed' in the 30mph zone, the prosecutor revealed.

Howe scraped the car wheels along the pavement for about 50 metres, forcing pedestrians to leap out of the way to avoid a crash.

He then raced along Cannock Road on the wrong side of the street before police lost sight of the criminal.

The Vauxhall was later found abandoned, with one tyre blown up and the men gone, the court was told on Thursday.

Officers scoured the area for Howe, finding him in his Bilston home in Lunt Road, 'pretending' to be asleep.

Defence barrister Mr Jasvir Mann said Howe, who had previous convictions including for violent and dishonest offences, 'panicked' when he saw police as he knew he was not allowed to drive.

The father-of-one claimed he was unaware his passenger was a wanted man and said no drug-dealing took place, the barrister added.

Howe, who received a two-year driving ban in 2010 and failed to take a compulsory re-test, admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance.