Arsonists set abandoned house alight in Cradley Heath

The entire property, on Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath, was engulfed in flames when West Midlands Fire Service arrived shortly after 3.15am this morning.

Three crews, from Haden Cross, Oldbury and Brierley Hill, as well as a fourth team providing a hydraulic platform from Highgate, battled the flames until around 6.55am.

Gas and electrics engineers were called out to make sure the utilities were isolated.

A structural engineer has also been on site since arranging for the property to be torn down.

A fire brigade spokesman said: "We were called at 3.15am to a house fire. We had three appliances dealing with it as well as the hydraulic platform.

"100 per cent of the house was involved in fire, which can be the case with a derelict property because there is nothing to stop it spreading.

"At this stage it is suspected that it was arson."