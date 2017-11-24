Police search cars going into prisons

The South Staffordshire Policing Team carried out searching visitors entering the prisons, with 83 cars searched on the day, two of which were seized for not having motor insurance.

Two further people were dealt with by way of community resolution for possessing cannabis.

A 32-year-old man from Coventry was arrested for possession (what is believed to be cocaine) with intent to supply and also for possession of an offensive weapon.

The man has been released under investigation.

During the operation the prison officers also conducted cell searches - a significant quantity of illegally held mobile telephones and drugs were also seized.

Inspector Richard Meaden, South Staffs policing commander said: “The objective of these operations is to help reduce incidents of violence within HM Prisons.

"By reducing the availability of controlled drugs, illegally held mobile phones and other items within the prisons, we can help reduce incidents of violent crime, thereby protecting staff and the prison population."