West Midlands PCSO in court over data breach allegations

Nicholas Johnson faces two counts of accessing personal information from the West Midlands Police investigation system without consent.

One of the incidents allegedly took place on December 19 in 2014 while the other is thought to have occurred some time between January 17 and 22 last year.

The 28-year-old from Stourbridge, who operated in the Sandwell policing area, was charged last month.

He appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday) only to confirm his identity.

The case was sent straight to Wolverhampton Crown Court where Johnson will next appear on Thursday, December 21.