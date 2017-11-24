Menu

Ex-JLS star rebailed over Wolverhampton rape claim

By Rob Golledge | Wolverhampton | Crime | Published:

Former JLS singer Oritse Williams has been rebailed by police after his arrest on suspicion of rape following a gig in Wolverhampton.

Ortise Williams

The former boyband star was detained at a hotel in the city in the early hours of December 2 having appeared at Gorgeous nightclub in School Street.

He was initially bailed until February pending further enquiries, which was extended twice until April 28, and November 10.

He will answer bail again on December 5 – marking more than a year since the initial allegation.

Williams’ arrest followed allegations of rape and sexual assault

The 30-year-old has not been charged with any offence. After the allegations emerged Williams’ management issued a statement in which he denied any wrongdoing.

In the statement, 10 Worlds Music UK said: “Oritse denies the allegations against him. The matter is in the hands of the police and it would be totally wrong for us to comment any further.”

This year he said he was stepping back from his charity work.

A 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at the same time as Williams has also been rebailed until the same date.

