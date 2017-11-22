JAILED: Man sprayed lighter fluid at partner and starts fire with children in house

Kyle Tibbetts, from Anson Road, Walsall, carried out the terrifying ordeal after a night of binging on drink and drugs.

His three children and two step-children were downstairs

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Tibbetts, 24, had followed his partner upstairs on the morning of June 26 with a can of lighter fluid after she had found him slumped behind the sofa.

Tibbetts bragged ‘your bed is on fire’ before he went on to lock her and the children inside by snapping the front door handle off and throwing her mobile phone out the window.

He had pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage at an earlier hearing in July.

Mr Richard McConaghy, prosecuting, said: “The duvet cover on the bed was alight. He had followed her upstairs and started squirting the lighter fluid all over the bedroom wall.

"She shouted him to stop and he sprayed fluid at her hitting her arm and took hold of her in a headlock.

“She was unsure whether he had sprayed her deliberately but when he followed her downstairs he mumbled ‘your bed is on fire’ with a grin on his face.

Advertising

“Ms Parker managed to make contact with a friend while Tibbetts tried to bar the door with his body. The children were really scared and crying. It was plainly terrifying for all involved.”

When police arrived they found Tibbetts hiding in the loft.

He had previous convictions of dangerous driving from 2016.

Mr Simon Burch, defending, said: “Tibbetts had felt belittled and de-valued in his relationship. He discovered that his partner had engaged in a sexual relationship with his cousin. Following that he has felt very insecure.

Advertising

"He has been on anti-depressants and anxiety medication and is deeply sorry for his actions.

“It was his way of crying out that he was in such an emotional turmoil.”

Tibbetts was sentenced to three years in prison for arson and three months to run concurrent for criminal damage.

A restraining order was also put in place for Tibbetts to not contact the victim.

Judge Nicholas Webb said: “This must have been a terrifying incident for the lady and very frightening for the five children.”