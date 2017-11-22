Son of ISIS recruiter the 'White Widow' believed to be alive

Sally Jones, who was dubbed the 'White Widow' and married to Birmingham terrorist Junaid Hussain, died following a US airstrike in June.

She travelled to Syria to join ISIS with son Joe 'Jojo' Dixon in 2013 but died when the American forces targeted the convoy she was travelling with.

Reports at the time suggested 12-year-old Jojo was also killed in the attack - possibly due to Jones using him as a human shield.

But Syrian sources now believe the boy is still alive and has been training as an ISIS fighter.

It has been claimed the youngster was actually 35 miles away in village al-Shaafa, near Syrian's eastern border with Iraq, at the time of the drone strike.

Jones left her home in Britain to marry Kings Heath terrorist hacker Hussain but Jojo was taken from her to train as a fighter alongside other children when her husband was killed two years ago.

Terrorists decided Jojo was old enough to fight for ISIS, alongside other children, when he reached his 12th birthday last December, The Telegraph reported.

He took part in several months of training as part of the 'cubs of the caliphate' camp, with his last known photo snapped during training in Raqqa.

It is thought the 12-year-old, who has been used in the group's propaganda videos, was radicalised by Syrian fighters..

A nine-minute ISIS video released last year appeared to show Jojo, who was renamed Hamza Hussain aged nine, executing a captured prisoner in a firing squad.

US-led coalition forces allegedly complied a hit-lit of foreign fighters thought to be a threat to the West, which included Jones.

It was believed she trained European female recruits in weapons and tactics as she headed the woman's section of ISIS' Anwar al-Awlaki battalion.

She spread propaganda for the group using her Twitter account, tweeting about her desire to behead a Western prisoner in Syria and kill Christians with a 'blunt knife'.

Her husband Hussain was allegedly planning 'barbaric attacks against the West', including terror plots targeting 'high-profile public commemorations'.