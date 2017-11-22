Cyclist dies in hit and run

The man was knocked from his bike at about 3.20am yesterday on Midland Road, Darlaston near to the roundabout where the road meets The Green.

An ambulance arrived at the scene eight minutes after the call to find members of the public carrying out CPR on the victim, with a second ambulance and a paramedic officer also sent to the scene.

Police are now appealing for information in relation to the driver of the vehicle involved, while community leaders and residents have called for safety measures to be introduced on the road to prevent a repeat incident.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the force collision investigation unit, said: "We understand the man was knocked off his bike by a car driver just after 3.30am and that the driver sped away from the scene, leaving the cyclist critically injured in the road.

"We have active lines of enquiries into the vehicle suspected of being involved; I would urge the driver to do the right thing and get in touch in order that we can hear their side of the story into what happened.

"A police family liaison officer has been assigned to the man’s family to offer support at this tragic time."

Midland Road has been sealed off between Empress Way and The Green up to 11am for collision investigators to assess the scene and for a forensic examination.

Councillor Doug James, who represents Darlaston South, called the hit and run a 'dreadful crime' and called for digital speed cameras to be installed on Midland Road.

He said: "I would like to pass on local residents heartfelt condolences and their thanks' to the ambulance teams who tried to save the cyclists life.

"The police team have also been excellent in supporting local people.

"I understand the driver failed to stop.

"What a dreadful crime.

"Locally we have been plagued by speeding motorists but people are fighting back with Speedwatch schemes and police assistance.

"We must now have digital speed cameras put in place on Midland Road."

Brian James, who lives on the nearby Rubery Street, said motorists often 'race' down Midland Road and said he had been woken up by the sound of a collision in the early hours.

He said: "I heard a noise outside at around the time police have said it happened, but we are always hearing collisions on this street.

"People race down the road and go at silly speeds towards the roundabout.

"It was upsetting to hear that this accident had led to someone losing their life.

"It shows we need cameras or something on the road to calm these drivers down.

Anyone with information about the collision, or who saw what happened, is urged to contact the West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit on 0121 322 6098 or by email at fl_collision _invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk