Arrests following car-key burglaries in Dudley and Birmingham

The 21-year-old from Sandwell and 20-year-old from Dudley are among four men now being questioned by West Midlands Police.

Their arrests are in connection with a series of break-ins across Birmingham and Dudley which have taken place since June.

Chief Inspector Gill Davenport, from the force's Dudley team, said: “This is a great result. It follows an operation by West Midlands Police into a spate of burglaries since June in which high-value vehicles have been stolen after offenders have broken into homes to steal keys.

“The western side of the force area and south Birmingham have witnessed numerous car-key burglaries recently, causing huge distress to car owners. It has been a force priority to catch those responsible and our investigators will be working to ascertain if these men arrested are linked to any of the other offences.”

Officers swooped on all four late last night after a suspected stolen car was traced by officers in Quinton.

The other two men arrested are aged 21 and 23 and from Birmingham.

Anyone who wants to report a burglary can now do so on the West Midlands Police website.