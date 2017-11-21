Former teacher denies child sex offences and abducting boy, 14

Timothy Moule, 46, the former head, appeared before Walsall magistrates today where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was charged with one count of child abduction, six counts of making indecent images, five counts of voyeurism, two counts of taking indecent images and two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

An application for bail was denied by the magistrates and Moule was remanded in custody until December 19 when he will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mr Moule, from Severn Way, Cressage, near Shrewsbury, was first arrested on April 24 by detectives following an allegation of child abduction on a 14-year-old boy.

Following an investigation by West Mercia Police and West Midlands Police he has now been charged with a further 15 offences.