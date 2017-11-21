Former primary school headteacher charged with abduction of Wolverhampton boy, 14

Timothy Moule, 46, is the former head of St Peter's C of E Primary School in Bratton, Telford, and he will appear before Walsall magistrates later this morning.

He has been charged with one count of child abduction, six counts of making indecent images, five counts of voyeurism, two counts of taking indecent images and two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

He was charged on Monday and remanded in custody until his court appearance today.

Mr Moule, from Shropshire, was first arrested on April 24 by detectives following an allegation of child abduction on a 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton.

Following an investigation by West Mercia Police and West Midlands Police he has now been charged with a further 15 offences.

Officers have worked closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and the school throughout the investigation.