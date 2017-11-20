Break-ins to vans on the rise in Walsall

The culprits are typically forcing locks or smashing windows to snatch what ever valuables they can.

West Midlands Police has advised people to consider investing in additional security measures.

Kevin Pitt, police engagement and consultation officer, for Walsall said: "There has been an increase in thefts from parked vans across Walsall Borough recently, so we’re asking owners to pay attention to their vehicle’s security in order to safeguard their livelihood.

"In many cases tools are the target and vehicles are being attacked on the street, in driveways and car parks.

"The thieves are usually forcing a lock or smashing a window to gain entry, however some of the thefts have been from insecure vehicles, so please make sure you lock your van every time you leave it.

"Obvious steps you can take include adding extra locks and other security items such as tool vaults and safes.

"Take care where you park and most obviously, and if possible, remove tools and other items of value when parking up for the night (this includes sat navs and loose change from the cab)."