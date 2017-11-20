Banned driver jailed after Black Country police chase

Erris Korra drove into trouble when he raced across a junction in front of a police patrol at 4.30am, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

But the 23-year-old ignored their order to stop and accelerated away down Throne Road, Oldbury on March 21.

Police followed as the VW Golf, with two passengers on board, hit speeds of 78mph in a 30 zone while hurtling along residential streets towards Tividale, said Mr Patrick Sullivan, prosecuting.

The car went through a red traffic light and careered round blind bends on the wrong side of the road, continued the prosecutor.

After travelling along Oakham Road, Tividale into Blackacre Road, Dudley Korra found his path blocked by a stationary car and swerved onto the pavement in a bid to get past.

But the three mile chase came to a standstill when the VW got stuck between a lamp post and a garden wall.

Albanian-born Korra from Bush Avenue, Smethwick, made a final attempt to escape justice by claiming to have been a passenger in the car and to have only switched to the driver’s seat after the VW stopped.

But he was sent to the Crown Court for sentence after being convicted by magistrates of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Mr Andrew Molloy, defending, conceded: “This was a deplorable piece of driving. It was ridiculous of him to think he could get away with it.”

Recorder Justin Wigoder sent the defendant to prison for six months and banned him from driving for a further three years on his release from custody.