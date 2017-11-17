Advertising
Police arrest trio on drug offences
Around £1,000 worth of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis was seized when police pulled over two men from Walsall.
Staffordshire Police officers stopped a white Seat Leon in Scotia Road, Burslem around midday today.
The two men aged 29 and 44 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. They were remanded in custody.
Police also made a third arrest. Around 1.30pm officers stopped a black Seat Leon in Horninglow Street, Burton and detained a 19-year-old man from Birmingham on suspicion of being unfit to drive due to drugs.
He was also remanded.
