Police arrest trio on drug offences

By Carl Jackson | Walsall | Crime | Published:

Around £1,000 worth of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis was seized when police pulled over two men from Walsall.

Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police officers stopped a white Seat Leon in Scotia Road, Burslem around midday today.

The two men aged 29 and 44 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. They were remanded in custody.

Police also made a third arrest. Around 1.30pm officers stopped a black Seat Leon in Horninglow Street, Burton and detained a 19-year-old man from Birmingham on suspicion of being unfit to drive due to drugs.

He was also remanded.

