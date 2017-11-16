Vehicles seized and drivers reported after road safety crackdown in Walsall

West Midlands Police pitched up at a spot in Bloxwich east on Wednesday along with officials from Walsall Council, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.

A total of 24 motorists were pulled over, some of whom were culpable of multiple offences.

Seven vehicles were reported for being in a dangerous condition, while tinted windows had to be removed from three cars.

Three drivers had no insurance and two were found to have no licence.

There were also single cases of one vehicle with no MOT, a driver using their mobile phone and a motorist not wearing a seatbelt.

Seven drivers were released with no further action.

Kevin Pitt, police, engagement and consultation officer for Walsall, said: "Officers from Walsall took part in a successful multi-agency operation aimed at making our roads safer.

"Further operations are being planned, obviously we can't say where or when."