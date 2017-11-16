'Reckless and dangerous' - teenagers sentenced for arson attack on historic Bridgnorth building

The Innages, which was set alight on December 4 last year, had been used as a meeting place for youths and was known locally as the “crack house”, Telford Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

The blaze ravaged the building in Innage Lane and was “extremely upsetting” for residents living nearby, the court was told.

Firefighters dealing with the blaze at the Innages in Bridgnorth last year

Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, each pleaded guilty to arson.

Magistrates gave each of the three teenagers from Bridgnorth a nine-month referral order, meaning they will have to work with the young offending team.

Ms Abigail Hall, prosecuting, said in the months leading up to the offence youths had been using an upstairs bedroom in the house, which contained a mattress and sofa, to “hang out”.

She said it was known locally as the “crack house”, although there was no evidence of drugs being used there.

The court heard that prior to the arson attack the building was structurally sound and the blaze had caused about £100,000 worth of damage.

The Innages in Bridgnorth which was set alight in an arson attack

Ms Hall said much of the evidence about the arson had come from the youths themselves who gave different accounts in police interviews.

She said they told police that the group had been at Crown Meadow in Bridgnorth beforehand.

The court heard that a fire was started there and cans of deodorant were thrown onto it, causing an explosion.

Ms Hall said the group then went to The Innages and they first searched the property to make sure they were alone. She told the court that a witness described seeing the mattress in the bedroom on fire and a lighter fluid bottle beside it.

Ms Hall said police had to set up a road block and the blaze had been “extremely upsetting” for nearby residents, causing “significant disruption”.

Mr Harpreet Jhawar, representing the 16-year-old boy, said he accepted being present and was compliant with police. He said the teenager refuted pouring an accelerant or setting fire to any property.

Ms Jodie Smith, who represented one of the 14-year-old boys, said he made a decision during that incident that it was wrong and he was the first to walk away.

Mr Paul Nicholas, for the third defendant, said he would benefit greatly from interaction with the youth offending service. He added: “He was a young man messing around and it’s got completely out of hand.”

Chair of the bench of magistrates, Russell Thomas said: “Based upon what we have heard we take the view you were all equally involved and it was a joint enterprise.

“It was both reckless and dangerous.”

As well as the referral order, each youth will have to pay £185 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

A planning appeal over proposals to transform the site with 55 flats is yet to be determined. Final arguments were made last month at an appeal hearing.