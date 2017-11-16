Menu

Hunt for attempted cash box theft culprits

By Carl Jackson | Wolverhampton | Crime | Published:

Two men hopped aboard a bus only to try and steal a cash box.

Police believe this man acted as a lookout while an accomplice tried to prise off the cash box.

The incident happened on the number 32 as it stopped on the Stafford Road in Wolverhampton around 10pm on Tuesday, October 10.

West Midlands Police believe two people were involved and a CCTV image has been released of a man who is thought to have acted as a lookout while an accomplice tried to prise off the cash box with a crowbar.

The attempted theft was unsuccessful due to another passenger who intervened.

Police are investigating this incident as part of a series of other related crimes.

Anyone with information should call the force on 101.

