Bungling burglar stole NOTHING after seven attempted break-ins

Terrence Clarke has been convicted of attempting to break into at least seven properties over the past 14 years but always left the scene empty handed, a judge heard.

The 53-year-old's latest burglary bid backfired twice in less than two months near his own home, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

Clarke struck during the early hours of September 28 at a house in Hamstead Road, Great Barr, revealed Mr Simon Hanns, prosecuting, who continued: "He went into the porch, tried the front door and attempted to get in, but could not gain entrance."

The defendant gave up and fled not realising that the sophisticated CCTV system had taken his picture and e-mailed it to the property's owner who was away at the time. The photo was put on Facebook in a successful bid to identify the mystery intruder.

A former relative of Clarke and a police officer, who had previously played rugby with him, both provided his name. The suspect was arrested soon afterwards.

He told police: 'I should not have done it' and confessed to bungling another burglary at an address in Dyas Avenue, Great Barr on August 11.

This time he could not open the front door, so went through a side gate to another door which also repelled his attempts to get through it into the premises prompting him to leave another attempted break in empty handed.

Clarke, from Hamstead Road, Great Barr, admitted one offence of trespass with intent to burgle and asked for another to be taken into consideration. Mr Hanns said the defendant had previous convictions involving seven similar crimes but had 'never got away with anything.'

Miss Naomi Nelson-Cofie, defending, said: "He does not want to provide an explanation or mitigation as to why he committed these offences. Something in his life went wrong but he will not say what. He just wants to get on, complete his sentence and restart his life." Clarke was jailed for 29 months by Recorder Geoffrey Kelly.