West Midlands Police make £300k from selling seized vehicles

The haul has raised £284,480 for the force and it included one vehicle that was sold for £19,700.

But not all cars seized by the police were sold off for auction, with 4,740 sent for crushing so far this year.

In total 8,091 have been seized from the roads so far this year, with almost all taken by the police for not being insured.

The owner has seven days to provide the necessary documents before the police have the power to crush the vehicle or sell it at auction.

The vehicles seized are part of a crackdown by police on uninsured and unlicensed drivers over the past 12 months.

Those caught driving without insurance face being hit with between six to eight points on their licence, a £300 fixed penalty notice or substantial fine if the matter is pursued through the courts.

Superintendent Dean Hatton, from CMPG, said: "Unfortunately we continue to see drivers get behind the wheel without being insured.

"Not only is it a criminal offence but it is completely unacceptable and unfair on those who do properly insure their vehicles. We take this matter seriously and are determined to protect the public."

Advertising

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said: “I introduced police powers to seize and destroy uninsured vehicles as a road safety minister back in 2004. This was in answer to the menace of uninsured drivers, who are often in untaxed and unsafe vehicles.

“I know that the vast majority of law-abiding motorists will welcome this action by West Midlands Police as they are sick of paying the price for uninsured drivers."

Black Country Lib Dem campaigner Paul Butters said: "Most of these cars, including some luxury cars have been seized because people have been driving them illegally or without insurance throughout the Black Country.

"What drives me mad is that these people seem to think because they have a bigger bank balance or are driving a flashier car they are above the law. These figures show they are not and they will get caught and their car will be seized, sold or crushed."