Pub landlord tied up and 'threatened with gun' during raid on The Black Bear in Gornal

Two masked men entered the Black Bear pub in Deepdale between 3am and 4am on Sunday where they attacked the pub owner.

They pushed their way into the pub after the owner went to investigate a noise at the rear of the property, police believe.

One of the men is believed to have threatened the man with a gun, while the other was holding a scalpel-like instrument.

The 64-year-old man was severely assaulted and tied with wires and put into a cabinet, before the men made off with a quantity of cash.

It is also believed the men deliberately turned a gas hob on before their departure.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asking to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 20DY/243750M/17.