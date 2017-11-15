Pensioner stabbed in shoulder in broad daylight attack in Dudley

The elderly was attacked on King Street in Dudley town centre at 10.45am on Monday.

Police say the culprit is a black man dressed in dark clothing who ran off from the scene.

The victim summoned help and was taken to hospital where he remains with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses.

A black car stopped before the man was taken hospital where someone - possibly a witness - got out to speak to him but drove off.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The area would have been busy at that time of day and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and can help our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Patrick Lewis on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.