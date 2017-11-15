Menu

Advertising

Pensioner stabbed in shoulder in broad daylight attack in Dudley

By Jamie Brassington | Dudley | Crime | Published:

A 75-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in the shoulder while walking along a road.

King Street. Picture: Google

The elderly was attacked on King Street in Dudley town centre at 10.45am on Monday.

Police say the culprit is a black man dressed in dark clothing who ran off from the scene.

The victim summoned help and was taken to hospital where he remains with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses.

A black car stopped before the man was taken hospital where someone - possibly a witness - got out to speak to him but drove off.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The area would have been busy at that time of day and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and can help our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Patrick Lewis on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Crime News Dudley Local Hubs
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington
Trainee Multi-Media Journalist - @JamieB_Star

Reporter covering Dudley, Sandwell and Wyre Forest. Also dabble in sport. Call me on 01384353205 or email jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News