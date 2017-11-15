Reagan Asbury murder: Man in court over Walsall Town Hall disorder

Trouble flared inside and outside of the venue on the night of Saturday, October 14, when a boxing event descended into chaos.

Nineteen-year-old Reagan Asbury from Pelsall was fatally stabbed in the malaise.

As part of the large scale investigation Phillip Smith was arrested and charged with violent disorder, although Walsall Magistrates Court heard today he was not directly involved in Asbury's death.

The 51-year-old of Harrison Street, Bloxwich, appeared only to confirm his name and address this morning but offered no indication as to a plea.

The case was committed to Wolverhampton Crown Court where Smith will next appear on November 30.

Prosecutor Alka Brigue said: "It involved a large scale disorder which saw a lot of throwing of chairs, tables and plastic glasses. It continued outside and ultimately resulted in a murder taking place, although it is not suggested this defendant was responsible for that.

"But it indicates the severity of what we are dealing with."