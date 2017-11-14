Menu

Advertising

22 arrests made over thefts and burglaries in Walsall

By Jordan Harris | Walsall | Crime | Published:

More than 20 people have been arrested in Walsall over the last fortnight for crimes such as burglary and shoplifting as police look to ‘reduce the suffering’ of residents and businesses.

West Midlands Police

Officers from local neighbourhood teams, detectives and offender management officers have been targeting criminals who have been carrying out offences of theft and burglary in the Bloxwich area and beyond.

This has seen 22 arrests made in the last fortnight.

Inspector Mike Mason, neighbourhood policing manager for Walsall and Bloxwich said: “A large volume of work has gone into generating these arrests and charges.

“Police officers and staff in Walsall are working hard to reduce the number of residents and businesses who are suffering at the hands of a relatively small number of people.”

Crime News Walsall Local Hubs Bloxwich
Jordan Harris

By Jordan Harris
Senior Reporter - @JHarris_Star

Reporter covering Staffordshire/Walsall - also a keen gig goer

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News