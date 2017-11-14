22 arrests made over thefts and burglaries in Walsall

Officers from local neighbourhood teams, detectives and offender management officers have been targeting criminals who have been carrying out offences of theft and burglary in the Bloxwich area and beyond.

This has seen 22 arrests made in the last fortnight.

Inspector Mike Mason, neighbourhood policing manager for Walsall and Bloxwich said: “A large volume of work has gone into generating these arrests and charges.

“Police officers and staff in Walsall are working hard to reduce the number of residents and businesses who are suffering at the hands of a relatively small number of people.”