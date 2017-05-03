Man in court over knife threats in Wolverhampton city centre

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court after being stopped with a knife in the city centre.

Sean Szoros, of Pointon Close, Bilston, was arrested and charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday.

It comes after police were called to Railway Drive near Wolverhampton train station just before 7am on Saturday.

Railway Drive was closed to motorists in early January this year as the new station entrance opened along Corn Hill but is still accessible to pedestrians.

The police attended the scene after being alerted to reports of a man with a knife threatening passers-by.

The news follows reports at the end of last month that revealed instances of knife crime are on the up.

According to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, crimes involving a knife or sharp instrument recorded in 2016 totalled 32,448 offences – a 14 per cent rise on the year before.