Great Barr house fire deaths: Trial date set for father accused of murdering his children
A father accused of murdering his two children who died following a house fire in Great Barr will stand trial in November.
Saros Endris, aged eight, and his six-year-old sister Leanor Endris died in October.
Their father Endris Mohammed, aged 46, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court this morning via videolink.
He has not yet entered a plea.
Firefighters arrived at the family home in Holland Road, Hamstead, to find a blaze in the hallway and neighbours desperately trying to save the two 'lifeless' children.
The siblings were later pronounced dead in hospital.
Wearing a dark grey jumper with a large bandage covering the top of his head, Mohammed spoke to confirm his name.
The court was told there would be a pre-trial hearing on June 26.
A trial, lasting up to six weeks, has been set for November 6.
Judge Patrick Thomas QC told him: "Your case will be heard in November. A vast amount of work has to be done by a large amount of people before that.
"The next hearing before this court will be on June 26. Meanwhile, you must be remanded in custody."
