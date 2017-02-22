Great Barr house fire deaths: Trial date set for father accused of murdering his children

Saros Endris, aged eight, and his six-year-old sister Leanor Endris died in October.

Their father Endris Mohammed, aged 46, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court this morning via videolink.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Firefighters arrived at the family home in Holland Road, Hamstead, to find a blaze in the hallway and neighbours desperately trying to save the two 'lifeless' children.

The siblings were later pronounced dead in hospital.

Wearing a dark grey jumper with a large bandage covering the top of his head, Mohammed spoke to confirm his name.

The court was told there would be a pre-trial hearing on June 26.

A trial, lasting up to six weeks, has been set for November 6.

Judge Patrick Thomas QC told him: "Your case will be heard in November. A vast amount of work has to be done by a large amount of people before that.

"The next hearing before this court will be on June 26. Meanwhile, you must be remanded in custody."