Great Barr fire deaths: Father arrested on suspicion of murdering two children

Endris Mohammed, 46, was rescued from a burned-out car 50 miles away from the home where a blaze broke out hours earlier.

His two children, eight-year-old Saros Endris and Leanor, aged six, were taken to hospital after last month's fire, but could not be saved.

Mohammed remains in hospital after his fire-gutted Vauxhall was discovered in Newcastle Under Lyme, Staffordshire.

An inquest opening heard today that he is thought to have tried to take his own life in the car fire.

MORE: 'Golden' young siblings killed in house blaze

A fire dog is taken to the house in Holland Road, where flowers have been left in tribute

The find came just hours after the fire broke out at the house in Holland Road, killing the two young children.

Today as their inquests opened, police revealed Mohammed had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertising

Officers continue to seek witnesses to the incident three weeks ago.

Det Sgt Nick Barnes said:"I am still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Friday 28 October and who has not yet spoken to us, please do get in touch."

Anyone with information which may help DS Barnes should call 101.

Alternatively, people who do not want to speak with police officers can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advertising

The hearing in Oldbury was told that the children's cause of death has still not been established, and coroner Mr Zafar Siddique said he would order a second post-mortem to be held.

However, the inquest heard that neither child's death was a result of smoke inhalation or burns from the fire.

Det Sgt Nick Barnes said the children had been sleeping downstairs in the living room with their father the night before they died.

When Mohammed was found in his car in Staffordshire he had burns to his head, face and hands in what was a suspected suicide bid.

The officer said: "He will not be released from hospital for a number of weeks. There are no other suspects."

Neighbours spoke of their sadness, saying the brother and sister had often been seen playing happily in and around the home in Holland Road.

Their mother, Penil Teklehaimamot aged 36, did not suffer any serious injuries and is being treated as a witness.

"Neither child died as a result of smoke inhalation or burns from the fire."

"(Mohammed) suffered burns to his face head and hands. He had severe medical problems with his lungs due to smoke inhalation.

"He is currently in a hospital in Leicestershire where they specialise in fixing lungs.

"His condition had improved so much so we spoke to him this morning and he was formally arrested on suspicion of both murders.

"But his condition is still severe and he cannot be interviewed.

"He won't be released from hospital for a number of weeks, minimum."

"As things stand the pathologist has been unable to give a specific cause of death. Further tests are taking place in terms of toxicology and some organs have been sent off for specialist investigation.

"The cause of death has not been ascertained for either child."

Mr Siddique formally suspended the inquest and said he would authorise a second postmortem "as quick as possible."