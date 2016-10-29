PICTURED: 'Golden' young siblings killed in house blaze as cause of death still unknown

'Golden' children Leanor, aged six, and brother Saros, eight, died after a suspected arson attack at their home on Holland Road, Hamstead, in the early hours of Friday morning.

A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday but further tests need to be carried out to establish the children's cause of death.

Father Endris Mohammed

Their father, named on Saturday as Endris Mohammed, remains in a critical condition in hospital after being found in a burnt-out car around 40 miles away.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the blaze.

The children's mother, Penil Teklehaimamot, 36, who works at Ashmill Residential Care Home, did not suffer serious injuries and is now helping police as a witness.

Officers from West Midlands Police said the children's father is currently in hospital after the fire-damaged Vauxhall Insignia was discovered in Newcastle Under Lyme just after 7am on Friday.

Earlier, at around 3.40am, firefighters had arrived at the family home to find a blaze in the hallway and neighbours desperately trying to save the two 'lifeless' children.

Fire crews carried out CPR on the siblings until the pair were rushed by ambulance to hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Brother and sister Saros, aged eight, and Leanor, six

Neighbour Ian Jameson described said Saros was often seen playing on the street.

"He was such a lovely lad, it will be such a shock to not see them anymore," the 54-year-old said.

"Their deaths have shocked my kids as well as everyone else.

"They're there one day and not the next, how do you explain that to your kids?"

The children were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead

People who live close to the family said they were woken by shouting in the early hours of the morning, as firefighters battled in vain to save the two small children.

Mother-of-three Dawn Hill, 48, said: "I heard the mum screaming, it was horrible and even now I can still hear her in shock.

"I couldn't believe it, I came out and saw the firemen doing CPR on the poor poor children for ages before they went in an ambulance."

Brian Ball, 66, a pensioner who has lived on Holland Road for 40 years, said: "I woke up at 3:30 and the street was in commotion.

"The kids were golden. My grandchildren would play with them in the street as they do."

And neighbour Adam Adkins, 42, who works in computing, said: "It was a horrible noise and then I heard the mother wailing.

"I looked outside the window and saw all the blue lights and saw a very small body lying on the grass in front of the house.

Flowers left at the house in tribute

"The fire crew were doing CPR for what seemed like a really long time. It must have been at least 20 minutes.

"Both children were lying on the grass and there was a figure, I think it was the mum, hunched over them, wailing.

"It's terrible."

Detective Inspector Justin Spanner from West Midlands Police CID is leading the investigation.

He said: "This is an absolutely tragic set of circumstances and my thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.

"We are still at the early stages of understanding exactly what happened and why - but at this time I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

"I am still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of yesterday morning and who has not yet spoken to us, please do get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.