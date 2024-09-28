Great deals for Dudley and Halfpenny Green zoos and a free coffee! Money Saving Amy explains all

This time of year can stretch the purse strings, so each week I search for the best offers, discounts and freebies around to help ease the cost of autumn and the run up to Christmas. Spoiler alert; my favourite deal this week is the free coffee!

DUDLEY ZOO, KIDS GO FREE

Dudley Zoo meerkats

Between October 1st and November 9th, children can go free to Dudley Zoo.

For every paying adult, up to two children (3-15 years) can enter the zoo for free, even during half term.

This is a huge saving of £31.90 when taking two children. Dudley Zoo is home to lots of fascinating animals such as sloths, giraffes, meerkats and lots more. It also has a fantastic kids park and a train that takes you from the top to the bottom of the zoo and back again, and of course there is the history of the castle grounds to explore too.

By using this brilliant money saving offer, the cost will be just £22 (or £20 without gift card) for one adult and two children, working out to be just over £7 each!

WILD ZOO DISCOUNTED TICKETS

Wild Zoo at Halfpenny Green is offering a deal

Guests can now receive 20 per cent off ticket prices when visiting Wild Zoo at Halfpenny Green, Monday to Friday during term time. It is a great way to enjoy a day out with your pre school children and enjoy the wonders of the zoo, including the incredibly breathtaking wild wings show and an exciting animal show. To get 20 per cent off tickets, use code “weekday” at the checkout. A standard adult ticket is usually £22, and will therefore reduce to just £17.60 once the code is applied. A child’s standard priced ticket is £16, reducing to £12.80 with the discount code.

HOBBYCRAFT SAVE £5

It’s the perfect time of year to get your craft on, from handmade autumn decor, to pumpkin painting, Christmas crafts and more, autumn is the perfect chance to get cosy and creative at home. Hobbycraft are offering a helping hand to craft enthusiasts with a brilliant discount of £5 off a £15 spend. To shop online, use code HC515. To shop in store, you can find the voucher in the rewards section of your Hobbycraft app. They are also offering a generous 20 per cent off workshops, which include autumnal activities such as wreath making, ghost felting, quilting and crochet, plus lots more.

FREE COFFEE

Set your alarms for 10am on October 1st to grab a free coffee from Voucher Codes to celebrate international coffee day. There will be 600 free coffees up for grabs, on a first come first served basis. You can register to receive a notification from Voucher Codes on the website, to ensure you don’t miss out. The coffee vouchers will be valid at Cafe Nero, Starbucks, Costa or Greggs. Voucher codes is a brilliant app and website that offers guaranteed discount codes, and regular bonus savings, my personal favourite recently was a £15 Boots voucher when you spent £50 at Boots.

CO-OP MEAL DEAL

A meal deal that includes a bottle of wine. A fantastic offering from the Co-op. For just £10, you can enjoy two mains, one side and a bottle of wine or a soft drink. Mains include pizzas, lasagne, pie, macaroni cheese, paella and more. Sides include a range of garlic bread, chips or vegetables. There’s a wide range of wines and soft drinks to choose from, with the most valuable being a £8 bottle of pale Spanish rose wine.

And did you know that you can stack meal deals like this with your personalised weekly offers? You activate these in the “offers” section of your Co-op app and they can be things such as 40p off Birds Eye, or 50p off Co-op pizza, and sometimes even £1 off your shop, you can choose two offers per week and these could stack well with this brilliant meal deal!

Enjoy the offers this week, let me know which one you love the most! Moneysavingamy.